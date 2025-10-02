The initiative highlights the importance of staying in designated lanes and avoiding sudden or random lane changes, a major cause of serious accidents. The Traffic and Patrols Department noted that following lane discipline not only keeps traffic flowing smoothly but also protects all road users.

Fujairah: Fujairah Police have launched their third traffic safety campaign of the year under the slogan “Keep Your Lane, Stay Safe.” Running throughout October, the campaign is part of broader efforts by the Ministry of Interior and police leadership to reduce accidents and make roads safer.

Brigadier Saleh Mohammad Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, said the force remains committed to awareness initiatives that educate drivers. “Campaigns like this help reduce violations, prevent accidents, and encourage a culture of road safety across all sections of society,” he said.

