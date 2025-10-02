GOLD/FOREX
Dh1,000 fine for sudden lane changes, Fujairah Police caution

‘Keep Your Lane, Stay Safe’ campaign launched to prevent serious accidents

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Illustrative image. The initiative highlights the importance of staying in designated lanes and avoiding sudden or random lane changes, a major cause of serious accidents.
Fujairah: Fujairah Police have launched their third traffic safety campaign of the year under the slogan “Keep Your Lane, Stay Safe.” Running throughout October, the campaign is part of broader efforts by the Ministry of Interior and police leadership to reduce accidents and make roads safer.

The initiative highlights the importance of staying in designated lanes and avoiding sudden or random lane changes, a major cause of serious accidents. The Traffic and Patrols Department noted that following lane discipline not only keeps traffic flowing smoothly but also protects all road users.

Brigadier Saleh Mohammad Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, said the force remains committed to awareness initiatives that educate drivers. “Campaigns like this help reduce violations, prevent accidents, and encourage a culture of road safety across all sections of society,” he said.

He also warned that motorists making sudden lane changes face fines of Dh1,000 and four traffic points.

The campaign includes media outreach, social media posts, awareness lectures, and on-the-ground activities to reach the widest possible audience. Brigadier Al Dhanhani stressed that the ultimate aim is to spread the message widely and safeguard every road user.

Related Topics:
Fujairahtransport

