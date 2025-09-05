GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Failing to check before entering roads carries Dh400 fine, 4 black points, Abu Dhabi Police warn

Footage shows an accident caused by a driver entering road without checking

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Failing to check before entering roads carries Dh400 fine, 4 black points, Abu Dhabi Police warn

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, released video footage of a traffic accident caused by a motorist entering a road without ensuring it was clear of vehicles.

The awareness clip was shared under the “Your Comment” initiative.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate urged drivers to check carefully before entering any road, stressing that such violations compromise safety.

Police outlined five key rules to prevent similar accidents:

  1. Reduce speed when approaching the road entrance.

  2. Use the side indicator signal.

  3. Slow down if there is a vehicle stopped ahead.

  4. Give priority to vehicles coming from the main road.

  5. Make sure the road is free of vehicles.

Authorities warned that failing to follow these rules carries a fine of Dh400 and four black points on the driver’s licence.

The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi Police’s ongoing efforts to promote road safety and reduce accidents caused by reckless or inattentive driving.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEaccidenttransportAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to avoid stopping on roads during emergencies

UAE warns drivers: Illegal road stops can cost Dh1,000

2m read
The new traffic law - Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 aims to reduce pedestrian fatalities, with stricter enforcement for crossing from undesignated areas.

Dh10,000 traffic fine for this common road mistake

2m read
The system uses sensors and AI-enabled cameras to monitor traffic flow in real time.

AI-driven smart traffic lights to combat congestion

2m read
By following the two-second rule and adhering to safe driving practices, motorists can avoid penalties, reduce accident risks, and contribute to a safer driving on Dubai’s roads.

Driving too close? You may be fined Dh400

2m read