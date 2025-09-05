Footage shows an accident caused by a driver entering road without checking
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, released video footage of a traffic accident caused by a motorist entering a road without ensuring it was clear of vehicles.
The awareness clip was shared under the “Your Comment” initiative.
The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate urged drivers to check carefully before entering any road, stressing that such violations compromise safety.
Police outlined five key rules to prevent similar accidents:
Reduce speed when approaching the road entrance.
Use the side indicator signal.
Slow down if there is a vehicle stopped ahead.
Give priority to vehicles coming from the main road.
Make sure the road is free of vehicles.
Authorities warned that failing to follow these rules carries a fine of Dh400 and four black points on the driver’s licence.
The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi Police’s ongoing efforts to promote road safety and reduce accidents caused by reckless or inattentive driving.
