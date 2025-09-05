Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, released video footage of a traffic accident caused by a motorist entering a road without ensuring it was clear of vehicles.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.