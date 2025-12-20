Fatal road accident in Fujairah claims Bangladeshi man

Man struck by a car while crossing the road from an undesignated area
Fujairah: A Bangladeshi national died early on Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Dibba Al Fujairah, according to the police.
Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhahnani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the General Command of Fujairah Police, said the incident occurred near a driving institute when the pedestrian attempted to cross the road at an undesignated area. He was hit by a car driven by a UAE national, sustaining fatal injuries.
Traffic patrols and National Ambulance crews were dispatched immediately after the operations room received the report, Al Dhahnani said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was transferred to Dibba Al Fujairah Hospital to complete legal procedures before being handed over to his family.
Police urged pedestrians to use designated crossings at all times, warning that crossing from non-authorised areas significantly increases the risk of serious accidents.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox