GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 16°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Fatal road accident in Fujairah claims Bangladeshi man

Man struck by a car while crossing the road from an undesignated area

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Illustrative image. Police urged pedestrians to follow safety rules to prevent serious accidents.
Illustrative image. Police urged pedestrians to follow safety rules to prevent serious accidents.

Fujairah: A Bangladeshi national died early on Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Dibba Al Fujairah, according to the police.

Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhahnani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the General Command of Fujairah Police, said the incident occurred near a driving institute when the pedestrian attempted to cross the road at an undesignated area. He was hit by a car driven by a UAE national, sustaining fatal injuries.

Traffic patrols and National Ambulance crews were dispatched immediately after the operations room received the report, Al Dhahnani said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was transferred to Dibba Al Fujairah Hospital to complete legal procedures before being handed over to his family.

Police urged pedestrians to use designated crossings at all times, warning that crossing from non-authorised areas significantly increases the risk of serious accidents.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEFujairahAccidents

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pumps, tankers and specialised machinery were deployed to remove standing water, allowing traffic and daily activity to resume in full.

Fujairah: Swift action restores normalcy after downpour

2m read
Dubai Police managing traffic on a road during the rain on Saturday

Minor accident in rain? Dubai Police issues advisory

1m read
Multiple crashes along Emirates Road caused heavy traffic.

Rain, multiple crashes trigger severe evening traffic

2m read
The incident occurred during the family’s regular weekend get-together, a tradition they observed every Friday.

Two-year-old dies in Fujairah swimming pool

3m read