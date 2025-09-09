GOLD/FOREX
World /
Gulf /
Qatar
Several blasts heard in Qatar's Doha, Axios says assassination attempt against Hamas officials

Reports say explosion in Doha is an assassination attempt against Hamas officials

Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
Several blasts heard in Qatar's Doha, Axios says assassination attempt against Hamas officials

DOHA: Several blasts were heard in Qatar's Doha on Tuesday, Reuters and AFP witnesses said.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid citing Israeli officials said the explosions in Doha is an assassination attempt against Hamas officials, according to Reuters.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet announced targeting Hamas’s leadership in a strike carried out by the Israeli Air Force, according to media reports.

The annoucement does not explicitly mention Qatar, but comes following reports of large explosions in Doha, where Hamas’s top leadership resides.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera news network linked explosion in Doha to Israel’s announcement it targeted Hamas in a strike.

The Israeli military said it took steps to mitigate civilian harm in the strike, including by using precision munitions and other intelligence.

Hamas’ exiled leadership has long been based in Qatar, which has served as a mediator in talks between Hamas and Israel for several years, even before the latest war in the Gaza Strip.

A strike on its top leadership could further complicate negotiations over a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages taken in Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack.

Most of Hamas’s leadership in Gaza has been killed in the war, while the militant group’s political leadership abroad has mostly been untouched.

Qatar serves as one of the two Arab countries, along with Egypt, mediating talks between Israel and Hamas.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
