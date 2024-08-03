Tehran: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that Israel killed Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh using a "short-range projectile" launched from outside of his accommodation in Tehran.

"This terrorist operation was carried out by firing a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kilograms - causing a strong explosion - from outside the accommodation area," the Guards said in a statement, adding that Israel was "supported by the United States" in the attack.