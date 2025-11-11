Roberto Mancini to take charge of struggling Qatar Stars League champions

Roberto Mancini stays in the Middle East after Saudi exit
Former Italy and Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini is returning to club management after agreeing to become the new head coach of Qatari champions Al Sadd, just over a year after his turbulent exit from the Saudi Arabia national team.
According to reliable Fabrizio Romano, Mancini has accepted an offer that runs until the end of the 2025–26 season. The 60-year-old is expected to arrive in Doha this week to finalise the deal.
The news follows a weekend of mixed signals about Mancini’s next move. On Sunday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the Italian had turned down Al Sadd’s first approach while waiting for a European project.
However, Al Sadd returned with an improved proposal, reviving negotiations. Romano later confirmed that Mancini had decided to accept the offer, noting that the contract includes an exit clause for summer 2026, which turned out to be a key point in the final round of talks.
Mancini has been without a team since October 2024, when his 14-month stint with Saudi Arabia ended by mutual agreement following a disappointing Asian Cup campaign. The former Inter and City boss had previously admitted that he regretted leaving Italy in 2023, where he famously guided the Azzurri to the Euro 2020 title.
At Al Sadd, Mancini steps into a difficult situation. The current Qatar Stars League champions are struggling this season, sitting sixth in the table with just 14 points after nine games. Their continental campaign has also faltered, with the side bottom of Group B in the AFC Champions League Elite, winless after four matches.
Mancini will be expected to steady the team and restore the dominance.
For Mancini, this appointment marks a return to the club scene and another high-profile role in the Middle East. After a turbulent spell with Saudi Arabia, it offers him a chance to rebuild his managerial reputation, reconnect with daily football, and pursue silverware with one of Asia’s most successful clubs.
