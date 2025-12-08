World-renowned journalist on authenticity, scoops, and the rise of independent media
Abu Dhabi: At a time when news often breaks first on social platforms, BRIDGE Summit 2025 hosted a high-impact session examining how independent journalism is reshaping global influence.
World-renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has over 70 million social media followers, joined moderator Ali Aslan for a session titled “Independent Media’s Biggest Powerplayers.” Romano discussed how personality-led news, direct-to-audience platforms, and real-time reporting are changing the media landscape.
“None of this was planned,” Romano said, reflecting on his breakthrough in 2011 with insider transfer news about Mauro Icardi. “People connected with that authenticity… It wasn’t a brand idea. It was the audience deciding what mattered.”
Romano recounted breaking the news of Bruno Fernandes’ move to Manchester United with a photo of the midfielder boarding a private jet. He said the story showed how persistence and personal networks often outweigh newsroom size.
“People imagine big stories only come from big institutions, but it’s often the small connections that matter,” Romano said. “You build your network brick by brick, you respect people, and you do the work. That’s how the real exclusives come.”
With 26.5 million followers on X, 41 million on Instagram, and nearly 3 million YouTube subscribers, Romano has built one of the world’s most influential digital news platforms through transparent, fast-paced reporting.
Despite his massive reach, Romano remains grounded. Aslan noted he was still using a “broken iPhone 15” to cover news. Romano shrugged it off: “My work remains the same, my life may have changed.” He also shared a bold football prediction: “Mo Salah – I have a feeling it will be the beginning of the end of his time at Liverpool because he won’t be there against Inter on Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League game.”
Romano’s session was one of over 300 at BRIDGE Summit 2025, the largest debut media event in the world. Taking place from 8–10 December at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, the summit expects more than 60,000 participants from 132 countries and over 430 speakers, offering a platform to explore challenges, share insights, and collaborate across media, technology, culture, and the wider creative economy.
