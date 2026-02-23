ADJD approves new government notaries at creative media authority

The initiative also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader digital transformation strategy
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has accredited a group of government notaries at the Creative Media Authority, following the taking of the legal oath before Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Department.
The step aims to enhance the flexibility of notarial services and support the investment environment within Abu Dhabi’s media and creative sector.
Al Abri said the move reflects the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strengthen the emirate’s economic ecosystem and boost its competitiveness. He noted that qualifying national staff within government entities to provide notary services helps speed up procedures and improve access for clients.
Under the new arrangement, the accredited notaries at the Creative Media Authority are authorised to attest official documents and contracts related to their scope of work. Officials said this will help streamline processes for creative professionals and media companies, while ensuring proper legal safeguards for agreements.
The initiative also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader digital transformation strategy, which focuses on improving government efficiency and delivering smart services.
The newly accredited notaries completed an intensive training programme at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy. The programme covered legal, procedural and technical aspects of notarial work, preparing them to carry out their duties accurately and professionally.
ADJD said it will continue to provide training, supervision and oversight to ensure that notary services are delivered in line with applicable laws and regulations.
The move is expected to make it easier for businesses operating within the media and creative sector to complete legal documentation without delays, supporting the sector’s continued growth in the capital.