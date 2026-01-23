The regulatory framework commenced with Resolution No. (18) of 2025, which approved a comprehensive regulatory bylaw governing judicial and consensual mediation and conciliation procedures. The bylaw sets out detailed provisions covering referral mechanisms, the selection of mediators, mediators’ fees and expenses, voluntary and mandatory conciliation procedures, session management, confidentiality safeguards, the drafting of settlement agreements, and the endorsement of such agreements with an enforcement formula granting them the same executory force as judicial judgments. It also regulates objection procedures to settlements and establishes an electronic mediation and conciliation platform.

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Supreme Council of the Judiciary has announced the launch of an integrated legislative and regulatory framework for mediation and conciliation in civil and commercial disputes, in implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. (40) of 2023 concerning Mediation and Conciliation in Civil and Commercial Disputes. This framework has been introduced through the issuance of eight strategic resolutions that establish a modern structure for alternative dispute resolution, align with digital transformation, and support a flexible and secure legal environment.

Resolution No. (19) of 2025 followed, providing for the establishment of a Committee for the Admission of Conciliators and Mediators within the Judicial Inspection Department. The Committee is entrusted with the registration, renewal, and removal of mediators, the nomination of conciliators, and the examination of complaints and grievances. The resolution establishes transparent grievance mechanisms, allowing objections within 30 days and mandating adjudication within 15 days, as well as the creation of official registers to ensure oversight and quality control.

Finally, Resolution No. (710) of 2025 aligns with the State’s digital transformation agenda by regulating the conduct of mediation and conciliation sessions remotely. It recognizes the validity of attendance via visual communication technologies, subject to identity verification using the UAE Digital Identity (UAE PASS) or Emirates ID. It prohibits the recording or photographing of sessions to ensure confidentiality, permits the remote hearing of witnesses and the use of interpreters, allows electronic notifications by agreement of the parties, and mandates the use of approved systems subject to information security policies.

