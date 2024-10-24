Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's football body said it was ending the contract of national coach Roberto Mancini after 14 months in the job on Thursday following a run of poor results.

The Saudi Football Federation has reached a "joint agreement" to terminate the contract of Mancini, 59, who signed a lucrative deal in August last year, a statement said.

"The Saudi Football Federation announces that it has reached an agreement to terminate the contract of national team coach Roberto Mancini and confirms that the name of the new coach will be announced within days," the statement said.

Bad run

Mancini, who led his native Italy to Euro 2020 victory during a trophy-laden career, managed seven wins, six defeats and five draws with the Green Falcons.

The knives were out for the former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss after a home defeat to Japan and a draw with Gulf rivals Bahrain in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

"The SFF (Saudi Football Federation) has been negotiating with Mancini to terminate his contract since the defeat against Japan," a source at the body, who did not want to be named, told AFP.

"The situation is not easy because Mancini believes that he did not get a full chance, in addition to the fact that the contract is very massive.