UAE condemns Qatar blasts, stands in full solidarity with Doha

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli attack on Qatar, describing it as a blatant and cowardly act.
In a statement, Sheikh Abdullah said the assault represents a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, and an irresponsible escalation that threatens both regional and global security.
He reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Qatar, highlighting the country's support for all measures taken by Qatar to safeguard its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.
He underscored the urgent need to halt the military escalation, warning that its continuation would destabilise the region and carry catastrophic repercussions for international peace and security.
Sheikh Abdullah urged the international community, and the Security Council in particular, to assume their legal and moral responsibilities to deter Israel and end these attacks, describing them as barbaric and reckless actions that fuel further tension and undermine prospects for stability.
The minister cautioned that allowing such aggression to persist without a firm international response would have grave consequences for both regional and global security, entrenching a dangerous reality that cannot be tolerated.
Meanwhile, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, said that the “security of the Gulf states is indivisible”, voicing full support for Qatar after what he described as a “treacherous Israeli attack”.
“We stand wholeheartedly with Qatar, condemning the assault and reaffirming our complete solidarity in confronting this aggression,” Gargash said in a statement.
He added: “May God protect Qatar, its leadership and people, and safeguard all the Gulf states.”
UAE’s condemnation follows shortly after Qatar issued a strong statement after attacks in Doha targeted Hamas officials.
“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar. The ministry affirms that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas,” he added.
“While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available,” the statement concluded.
Several blasts were heard in Qatar's Doha on Tuesday evening, Reuters and AFP witnesses said.
Axios reporter Barak Ravid citing Israeli officials said the explosions in Doha are an assassination attempt against Hamas officials, according to Reuters.
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet announced targeting Hamas’s leadership in a strike carried out by the Israeli Air Force, according to media reports.
