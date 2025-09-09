GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Qatar

Qatar issues strong statement after blasts heard in Doha

Several blasts were heard in Qatar's Doha on Tuesday evening

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
1 MIN READ
The Israeli military says it targeted senior Hamas leaders.
The Israeli military says it targeted senior Hamas leaders.
AFP

Qatar has strongly condemned an Israeli attack in Doha, targeting Hamas officials.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar. The ministry affirms that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas,” he added.

“While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available,” the statement concluded.

Several blasts were heard in Qatar's Doha on Tuesday evening, Reuters and AFP witnesses said.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid citing Israeli officials said the explosions in Doha are an assassination attempt against Hamas officials, according to Reuters.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet announced targeting Hamas’s leadership in a strike carried out by the Israeli Air Force, according to media reports.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Qatar Airways: Operations normal despite blasts in Doha

Qatar Airways: Operations normal despite blasts in Doha

41m ago1m read
A man looking at smoke billowing after explosions in Doha's capital Qatar.

What we know so far about Israeli attack on Qatar

49m ago2m read
Representational image.

Oil prices jump after Israeli strike reported in Qatar

49m ago1m read
Smoke rises from an explosion, allegedly caused by an Israeli strike, in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

UAE condemns Qatar blasts, in full solidarity with Doha

52m ago2m read