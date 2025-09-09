Qatar issues strong statement after blasts heard in Doha

Several blasts were heard in Qatar's Doha on Tuesday evening
Qatar has strongly condemned an Israeli attack in Doha, targeting Hamas officials.
“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar. The ministry affirms that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas,” he added.
“While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available,” the statement concluded.
Several blasts were heard in Qatar's Doha on Tuesday evening, Reuters and AFP witnesses said.
Axios reporter Barak Ravid citing Israeli officials said the explosions in Doha are an assassination attempt against Hamas officials, according to Reuters.
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet announced targeting Hamas’s leadership in a strike carried out by the Israeli Air Force, according to media reports.
