Why Max Verstappen belongs among Formula 1’s greatest

Verstappen’s mindset and mastery make him a generational talent in Formula 1.
Dubai: Max Verstappen may or may not clinch his fifth Drivers’ Championship this season, but his place among Formula 1’s greatest is already secure. Like many of my generation, I was drawn into the sport through Netflix’s Drive to Survive. At first, the show’s portrayal shaped my opinions, the charming faces of Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris stood out, while Verstappen’s aversion to the show marked him as an outsider. In his own words, "Yes, you don't really see a lot of me on Drive to Survive, because I don't like doing it. You probably don't get the right side of me, because it's just an interview and I'm sitting down in a dark room, and I hate that. And there's always question about the F1-related stuff, which I anyway don't like to talk about,"
That sentiment tells you everything about his focus. Over time, it became clear that Verstappen’s commitment to racing is unmatched. If he is not behind the wheel of an F1 car, he’s competing in sim racing or GT3. Few athletes in any sport display that sort of dedication. Former drivers such as Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg have recognised this. Verstappen’s relentless nature is undeniable.
F1 fans often debate who stands above all others, Ayrton Senna for raw flair or Michael Schumacher for precision and endurance. Verstappen embodies both traits. His combination of aggression, composure and technical maturity has put him in a category only Schumacher truly occupied in modern times. The parallels are obvious, statistical milestones, mental tenacity and complete synergy with his team machinery.
Despite Netflix’s caricature of him as ruthless, Verstappen is among the most grounded drivers in the paddock. Colleagues who have interviewed him speak of a calm, direct approach and a courteous demeanour. Fans, too, have captured candid moments that show an approachable, even self-effacing personality.
What truly defines him, however, is his mindset. He once said:
“I am the best driver because I believe that I’m the best. Because every driver needs to think like that, otherwise it’s better to stay at home.”
That belief is not arrogance, it is clarity. It has powered him from being the youngest Grand Prix winner at 18 to a three-time world champion by 26.
Verstappen’s 2025 campaign has once again showcased why he sits in a league of his own. In Japan, he delivered a textbook performance at Suzuka, starting from pole and fending off both McLarens to seal victory by less than a second. “The weekend started off quite tough but we didn’t give up. Starting on pole made it possible to win this race,” he said after the finish.
Weeks later in São Paulo, he turned a last-row start into a podium. “To be on the podium from the pit lane, I didn’t expect that at all,” he admitted. “We never give up. We always try to improve and try to find more lap time.” That statement captures the essence of Verstappen’s character and his unyielding will to push boundaries.
As the season builds toward a dramatic finale in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen enters the title decider with two rivals still in contention. Whether he claims a fifth crown or not, his standing is unshakable. It is the same principle that separates the great from the good, discipline, belief and execution under pressure.
For Verstappen, winning is not merely crossing the line first. It’s a mindset, one that has defined his career and will continue to shape the next era of Formula 1.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox