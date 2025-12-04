Why Max Verstappen belongs among Formula 1’s greatest

Dubai: Max Verstappen may or may not clinch his fifth Drivers’ Championship this season, but his place among Formula 1’s greatest is already secure. Like many of my generation, I was drawn into the sport through Netflix’s Drive to Survive. At first, the show’s portrayal shaped my opinions, the charming faces of Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris stood out, while Verstappen’s aversion to the show marked him as an outsider. In his own words, "Yes, you don't really see a lot of me on Drive to Survive, because I don't like doing it. You probably don't get the right side of me, because it's just an interview and I'm sitting down in a dark room, and I hate that. And there's always question about the F1-related stuff, which I anyway don't like to talk about,"