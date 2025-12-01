Abu Dhabi F1 grand prix: Norris, Verstappen, and Piastri take it to the wire

Dubai: The first time I walked into the F1 paddock at the 2024 season finale, it felt like entering a different universe built right beside one of the most photographed race venues on the planet, Yas Marina Circuit. Everything about it was massive scale screens, event staff sprinting like they were part of the race, fans craning their necks for a driver sighting, and the soundtrack of roaring engines and a dozen languages colliding mid-sentence.