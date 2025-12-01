Abu Dhabi F1 grand prix: Norris, Verstappen, and Piastri take it to the wire

A three-way championship fight and costly strategy calls now land under Abu Dhabi’s lights
Dubai: The first time I walked into the F1 paddock at the 2024 season finale, it felt like entering a different universe built right beside one of the most photographed race venues on the planet, Yas Marina Circuit. Everything about it was massive scale screens, event staff sprinting like they were part of the race, fans craning their necks for a driver sighting, and the soundtrack of roaring engines and a dozen languages colliding mid-sentence.
You don’t have to be a lifelong fan to feel the punch of Formula 1. You simply have to witness it once to understand the obsession. The sport sells moments you remember long after the tyre smoke clears.
One of those moments unfolded at Qatar Grand Prix. The championship leader, Lando, entered with a simple mandate finish ahead of Max to end the Dutchman’s title hopes. The grid even gave him the advantage Max was starting behind him anyway.
None of that mattered once the lights went out.
Norris lost the start again, swallowed on Turn 1 by Verstappen, who hunted the inside line and took it clean. What looked like a comfortable run to the weekend’s strategy session turned into a chase within 200 metres.
Then came lap seven, and the race’s real inflection point. A Safety Car was deployed after Pierre Gasly clipped Nico Hülkenberg's Sauber into a spin, dropping the drivers behind the circuit’s slow-lap cushion. Verstappen boxed under yellows. The Papaya duo didn’t.
“We just didn’t get it right. Both Oscar and I stayed out when we should’ve boxed. When you’re fighting at this level, you can’t leave points on the table like that,” said Norris, a summary so honest it explained the entire collapse.
Once Verstappen pitted, McLaren lost the chance to mirror the stop and protect podium calculus. The split-second call turned a potential 1-2 fight into damage control.
The result Verstappen claimed a Qatar hat-trick and completed his weekend hat-trick, lifting himself into second in the championship. Piastri finished P2. Norris finished P4, a late lifeline courtesy of Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, who shuffled positions in the closing laps and kept the title arithmetic alive for the Briton.
The Papaya duo won loud, but cities won louder. The global descent into Qatar and Abu Dhabi in December lifted more than constructor heartbreak it lifted rental pricing and hotel occupancy.
Max still carries nostalgia from the last time a title went to the wire in Abu Dhabi, when he beat Lewis Hamilton on the last lap in 2021. That story has become pop-culture lore, but the real thesis this season is simpler belief and margins.
The trio now enters the final weekend in Abu Dhabi 12 points separate Verstappen from Norris, 16 points separate Norris from Piastri. Blink, and it changes.
As a first-time spectator last year, I thought the paddock would be intimidating. It isn’t intimidating. It is magnetic. You lean over steel fences screaming calculations and rivalry into air that smells like tyre smoke, knowing your voice doesn’t change a result, but feeling like it could anyway.
That’s the contract you unknowingly sign when you stand there once.
