Qatar says security force member killed in Israel attack on Doha

Several other security personnel were also injured
Dubai: Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said Tuesday that a series of explosions that reverberated across Doha in the afternoon were the result of Israeli strikes on residential compounds where members of Hamas’s political bureau were staying.
In an official statement, the ministry said preliminary reports indicated that the assault killed Badr Saad Mohammed Al Humaidi Al Dosari, a lieutenant colonel with the Internal Security Force.
He was reportedly on duty at the time of the strike. Several other injuries among security personnel were also reported.
Security forces cordoned off the affected area, carried out sweeps for explosives, and reinforced protective measures, the ministry added. Specialized bomb squads and civil defense units were deployed to contain the situation.
“The Ministry of Interior affirms that it continues to monitor developments closely and is taking all necessary measures to safeguard citizens and residents,” the statement said, underscoring that protecting the public remains its top priority.
The Ministry also urged the public to rely on official media channels for information and avoid spreading rumours. Further details will be released once available, it noted.
