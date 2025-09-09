Qatar Airways confirms normal operations despite blasts in Doha

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the airline said: “The recent unfortunate events in Doha have not impacted Qatar Airways operations and there have been no disruptions as a result.”

Despite these concerns, flights in and out of Hamad International Airport continued as scheduled, and no delays or cancellations have been attributed to the incident so far.

Reports earlier in the day said multiple blasts were heard in the Katara District of Doha, with smoke rising from the area. While the district is not home to key aviation or energy infrastructure, the incident prompted concerns about potential wider regional instability.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.