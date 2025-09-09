GOLD/FOREX
Qatar Airways confirms normal operations despite blasts in Doha

'Flights on schedule, no disruptions following reported Israeli strike in Qatari capital'

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Qatar Airways confirms normal operations despite blasts in Doha
Dubai: Qatar Airways has confirmed that its flight operations remain unaffected following the explosions reported in Doha earlier today, which sources have linked to a targeted Israeli strike.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the airline said: “The recent unfortunate events in Doha have not impacted Qatar Airways operations and there have been no disruptions as a result.”

Reports earlier in the day said multiple blasts were heard in the Katara District of Doha, with smoke rising from the area. While the district is not home to key aviation or energy infrastructure, the incident prompted concerns about potential wider regional instability.

Despite these concerns, flights in and out of Hamad International Airport continued as scheduled, and no delays or cancellations have been attributed to the incident so far.

