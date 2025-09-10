Israeli attack on Qatar: Who were the Hamas targets in Doha?

Dubai: The Hamas officials targeted in Israel’s airstrike on Doha are among the group’s most senior surviving figures , as Israel has systematically eliminated much of the organisation’s leadership during two years of Gaza war.

Born in Gaza in 1960, Hayya is a veteran Hamas figure and part of the five-man leadership council that took charge after Yahya Sinwar was killed last October. A longtime ally of Iran, he has been central in Hamas’s truce talks with Israel, including efforts to end the 2014 war and the current Gaza conflict.

He has said the October 7, 2023 attacks were intended as a limited operation to capture soldiers for a prisoner swap, but argued the collapse of Israeli units turned it into a wider assault.

Al Hayya has lost close relatives in Israeli strikes, including his eldest son, Osama, whose home was bombed in 2014, killing him, his wife and three children. He left Gaza several years ago and is now based in Qatar, where he serves as Hamas’s main political point of contact with Arab and Islamic states.

Khaled Meshaal : The former head of Hamas (1995–2017) and current leader of the organisation abroad. Long based in Doha, Meshaal famously survived a botched 1997 Mossad poisoning attempt in Jordan, when Israel was forced to provide the antidote under pressure from King Hussein.

Zaher Jabarin : Head of Hamas operations in the West Bank. He assumed the role after the assassination of his predecessor Saleh Al Arouri in Beirut in January 2024. Freed in the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange, Jabarin has lived abroad since, reportedly spending significant time in Turkey.

The strike came just hours after Hamas’s armed wing, the Izz Al Din Al Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting in Jerusalem on Monday that killed six people at Ramot Junction. Hamas also said it had destroyed an Israeli tank in northern Gaza the same day.

Nizar Awadallah : Veteran Hamas official and negotiator in the 2011 Shalit deal. Originally from Gaza City, he was jailed by Israel in 1989 for six years. After a decade of relative quiet, he re-emerged in the mid-2000s in Hamas’s political branch and has remained active since.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.