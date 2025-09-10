Israel used weapons not detected by air defences: What to know about Israeli attack on Qatar

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said it reserved the right to respond to the Israeli attack, which it said constituted a a “pivotal moment” for region.

He also said that Israel used weapons that were not detected by Qatar’s air defences.

He said Qatar had not been warned beforehand, receiving a US call 10 minutes after the bombing began

Qatar told the UN Security Council it would “not tolerate reckless Israeli behaviour” and called the attack a “serious escalation”