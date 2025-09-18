GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Qatar

Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad surfaces after Qatar strike, says Israel has ‘no red lines’

Targeted official says Israel tried to assassinate leaders; dismisses Trump threats

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad surfaces after Qatar strike, says Israel has ‘no red lines’

Dubai: Hamas political bureau member Ghazi Hamad, who was among those targeted in Israel’s missile strike on Doha last Tuesday, appeared on Al Jazeera for his first interview since the attack.

We are not the only target; the entire nation is,” Hamad declared, accusing Israel of pursuing a war without limits.

Netanyahu talks about changing the face of the Middle East, and that requires an Arab response.”

Hamad described the meeting that was struck, saying leaders had gathered to discuss an American ceasefire proposal when the missiles hit. “Less than an hour later, we heard explosions and realised it was an assassination attempt. As residents of Gaza, we recognised these sounds. We tried to flee quickly — and we succeeded.”

Media reports on Wednesday said the IDF deliberately limited the force of its warheads, fearing that a larger blast would kill Qatari civilians and strain ties with both Qatar and the United States.

Prisoner exchange

The Hamas leader dismissed US President Donald Trump’s recent threats, insisting: “We are not afraid of Trump’s threats to unleash hell upon us. We do not take orders from him on how to treat enemy prisoners. We treat them according to our own methods and religion.”

He argued that the only path to releasing hostages was through a prisoner exchange and an end to the war. “Anyone who wants the hostages freed must order Netanyahu to close a deal and stop the war,” he said.

Hamad also blasted Washington’s role as a mediator. “Our experience with the American mediator was bitter. They had no credibility, they edited clauses in proposals and coordinated with Israel. Trump even gave permission for the attack in Qatar,” he alleged.

Both Trump and Netanyahu have denied any prior coordination over the strike, with Netanyahu calling it an “independent” Israeli action.

Hamad is the second Hamas figure to appear publicly since the Doha strike, following spokesman Taher Al Nunu earlier this week. Israeli analysts say the clearest sign of the strike’s failure will be if Khalil Al Hayya, Hamas’s Qatar-based leader and the presumed primary target, makes a public appearance in the coming days.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Israel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This picture taken from a position at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing amid Israeli bombardment of the besieged Palestinian territory on September 16, 2025.

Israel unleashes massive bombing campaign on Gaza City

3m read
Members of the media gather at the press room reserved for the coverage of the upcoming Arab-Islamic summit, organised to discuss the recent Israeli attack on Qatar, in Doha on September 14, 2025.

Qatar hosts Arab-Islamic summit after Israeli strike

2m read
The damaged building after an Israeli strike targeted a compound that hosted Hamas leaders in Doha.

Mossad refused Qatar raid; Israel strike on Hamas fails

5m read
Despite catastrophic losses in recent years, Hamas still commands loyalty from many Gazans who see it as the only force standing against Israeli occupation.

Qatar strike underscores Israel’s elusive Hamas victory

4m read