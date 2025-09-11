Qatar reacted furiously, calling the strike a “cowardly attack” on its sovereignty and accusing Netanyahu of “shameful” attempts to justify future violations. Doha stressed that its hosting of Hamas officials was at the request of Israel and the United States to facilitate mediation.

Hamas claimed its top leaders survived, though it offered no proof. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the strike as a warning and vowed to hit again unless Qatar expels Hamas officials. “You either expel them or bring them to justice — because if you don’t, we will,” he declared.

Even if the strike killed senior Hamas leaders, analysts say it would not end the group. Hamas has survived assassinations before, and it retains fighters, weapons caches, and — crucially — around 20 hostages inside Gaza. Israel’s stated objective of not only defeating Hamas but ensuring it cannot reconstitute itself looks increasingly like a recipe for open-ended war and occupation.

For Netanyahu, the Qatar strike was meant to project strength. Instead, it may have highlighted the inescapable truth: After two years of war, Israel’s quest for “total victory” over Hamas remains as elusive as ever.

“Hamas has been degraded as an authority,” said one Gaza resident. “But it has not ended. It will exist as long as the occupation exists.”

Hamas’ ideology and armed wing remain intact. Cells of militants, operating independently, continue to resist. Hostages are held under heavy guard, with fighters instructed to booby-trap their hideouts. Analysts warn that as long as Gaza’s population of 2 million sees Hamas as an option for governance, rival alternatives will fail to gain traction.

The strike on Qatar has only deepened that perception, drawing condemnation across the Arab world and raising concerns it will derail efforts to reach a ceasefire. US and Egyptian officials warn that Israel’s refusal to compromise risks prolonging a cycle of destruction with no clear victory.

Israel now controls three-quarters of Gaza, much of it reduced to rubble. Local families and armed groups have filled the vacuum of governance. Public services barely function, with the UN and aid agencies providing most assistance. Tens of thousands of Palestinians are dead, famine grips Gaza City, and Israel’s reputation has sunk to new lows. Even Arab states that normalized relations with Israel now describe it as a regional menace.

Yet Hamas has recruited new fighters during the war, and according to Israeli estimates, still commands thousands of militants capable of hit-and-run attacks. Around 50 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since March, including in roadside bombs and ambushes.

Nearly all of Hamas’ Gaza leadership and thousands of militants have been killed. Its government has collapsed, its police force has largely vanished, and its rocket arsenal is depleted.

