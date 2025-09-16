UAE reaffirms full solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strike on Doha

Gargash: Israel’s law of jungle will not govern international conduct
Dubai: The UAE has reiterated its supportive stand with Qatar, a principled position that stems from the shared destiny binding GCC countries over decades and throughout challenges.
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, voiced the UAE’s firm support for Qatar following last Tuesday’s Israeli strike on Doha.
In a post on his official X account, Gargash wrote: “The UAE’s position is principled and stems from the shared destiny that has bound the Gulf states through decades of challenges and crises.”
He added that the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha “confirmed that Qatar does not stand alone, and that Israel’s treacherous aggression only strengthens our solidarity.” He said: “Israel’s law of the jungle will not govern international conduct.”
At the conclusion of the emergency Arabic-Islamic summit, the Gulf nations pledged to activate the joint defence pact as Arab and Islamic leaders stand in solidarity with Qatar following Israel’s attack.
