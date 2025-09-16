GOLD/FOREX
UAE reaffirms full solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strike on Doha

Gargash: Israel’s law of jungle will not govern international conduct

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The UAE’s position is principled and stems from the shared destiny that has bound the Gulf states through decades of challenges and crises, Gargash said.
Dubai: The UAE has reiterated its supportive stand with Qatar, a principled position that stems from the shared destiny binding GCC countries over decades and throughout challenges.

Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, voiced the UAE’s firm support for Qatar following last Tuesday’s Israeli strike on Doha.

In a post on his official X account, Gargash wrote: “The UAE’s position is principled and stems from the shared destiny that has bound the Gulf states through decades of challenges and crises.”

He added that the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha “confirmed that Qatar does not stand alone, and that Israel’s treacherous aggression only strengthens our solidarity.” He said: “Israel’s law of the jungle will not govern international conduct.”

At the conclusion of the emergency Arabic-Islamic summit, the Gulf nations pledged to activate the joint defence pact as Arab and Islamic leaders stand in solidarity with Qatar following Israel’s attack.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
