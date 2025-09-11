GOLD/FOREX
Qatar Emir leads funeral prayers for victims of deadly Israeli strike in Doha

Son of Hamas leader among victims laid to rest in Qatar

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, led hundreds of worshipers, including senior officials, in funeral prayers on Thursday for a Qatari security officer and five Palestinians killed in the Israeli strike on Doha on Tuesday.

The prayers were held at the Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, the country’s largest mosque, before the bodies were laid to rest at Mesaimeer Cemetery.

Among the dead was Hammam Al Hayya, son of Hamas’s exiled Gaza chief and lead negotiator Khalil Al Hayya. Others included Jihad Labad, director of Khalil Al Hayya’s office, and his escorts Ahmed Mamlouk, Abdullah Abdul Wahid, and Momen Hassoun. The attack marked one of the deadliest incidents to hit the Qatari capital in recent years. Also killed in the attack was Sergeant Badr Saad Mohammed Al Humaidi Al Dosari, a member of the Qatari Internal Security Force.

The attack marked one of the deadliest incidents to hit the Qatari capital in recent years.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
