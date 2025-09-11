Son of Hamas leader among victims laid to rest in Qatar
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, led hundreds of worshipers, including senior officials, in funeral prayers on Thursday for a Qatari security officer and five Palestinians killed in the Israeli strike on Doha on Tuesday.
The prayers were held at the Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, the country’s largest mosque, before the bodies were laid to rest at Mesaimeer Cemetery.
Among the dead was Hammam Al Hayya, son of Hamas’s exiled Gaza chief and lead negotiator Khalil Al Hayya. Others included Jihad Labad, director of Khalil Al Hayya’s office, and his escorts Ahmed Mamlouk, Abdullah Abdul Wahid, and Momen Hassoun. The attack marked one of the deadliest incidents to hit the Qatari capital in recent years. Also killed in the attack was Sergeant Badr Saad Mohammed Al Humaidi Al Dosari, a member of the Qatari Internal Security Force.
