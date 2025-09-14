Instead, Israel resorted to an airstrike — one that its own security establishment now increasingly believes failed to kill any of the Hamas leaders it targeted.

The Washington Post has reported that the Mossad itself had drawn up p lans in recent weeks for a covert ground assassination in Doha, but its chief David Barnea opposed going through with it.

“The position was clear — there is a deal for the return of the hostages on the table, and the negotiations should be exhausted,” a senior official with knowledge of the talks was quoted as saying. Nitzan Alon, who heads Israel’s hostage negotiating team, was reportedly not even invited to the meeting, with officials assuming he would object.

The Post said Israel eventually opted for an airstrike carried out by the Air Force and monitored from a Shin Bet command centre. Unlike the Mossad’s covert killings abroad — including last year’s assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran — this time the agency “was unwilling to do it on the ground,” one Israeli source told the paper.

Additional operational details were disclosed by the Wall Street Journal, which reported that eight F-15s and four F-35s launched ballistic missiles toward Doha from over the Red Sea. The plan was executed swiftly to give the Trump administration little time to object.

Israel reportedly notified Washington only minutes before launch. US sensors picked up the missile heat signatures, and by the time officials warned Qatar, the weapons had already struck. A senior American defence official described the operation as “absolutely unimaginable,” saying the late notice left “no way to reverse or halt the order.”

Signs are growing that none of Hamas’s senior leaders were killed. On Friday, Hamas announced that Khalil Al Hayya, one of the group’s Qatar-based leaders, performed funeral rites for his son Hammam, who was killed in the strike. The ceremony effectively debunked early rumours that Al Hayya himself had died.

Netanyahu hinted on X that the men were still alive and should be targeted again: “The Hamas terrorists chiefs living in Qatar don’t care about the people in Gaza. They blocked all ceasefire attempts in order to endlessly drag out the war.”

Israeli officials are now weighing whether the Hamas leaders were never in the part of the building that was hit, or whether they escaped thanks to the use of precision munitions. Israel deliberately avoided larger warheads that might have caused mass casualties in Doha, wary of provoking an even sharper backlash from Qatar.

A Palestinian source close to Hamas told media outlets that Al Hayya and several other leaders may have been injured but survived. Hamas said Al Hayya attended his son’s ceremony under “special security arrangements” but did not release photos confirming his presence. None of the Hamas leaders believed to have been in the building have appeared publicly since the strike, as Hamas and Qatar maintain a tight information blackout.

The Washington Post quoted one Israeli familiar with the internal debate as questioning Netanyahu’s timing: “We can get them in one, two, or four years from now, and the Mossad knows how to do it. Why do it now?”

As doubts mount, the operation underscores the deep divisions inside Israel’s security establishment. For now, the costly strike may have achieved little beyond inflaming tensions with Qatar and raising fresh questions about Netanyahu’s judgment.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.