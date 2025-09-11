GOLD/FOREX
UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms full solidarity

UAE ministry stresses the UAE’s categorical rejection of the Israeli statements

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced the hostile statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Qatar.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed that the security and stability of the State of Qatar are integral to the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, emphasising that any aggression against a GCC member constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security framework.

The ministry further stressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of the Israeli statements, which included future threats directed at Qatar, underscoring that the continuation of such provocative and hostile rhetoric undermines regional stability and drives the region towards highly dangerous trajectories.

