GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Emir Sheikh Tamim

The meeting took place at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, during Sheikh Mohamed's visit to Qatar

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Emir Sheikh Tamim

Doha: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, to discuss the strong ties between the two countries and the repercussions of the Israeli attack on Qatari territory.

The meeting took place at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, during His Highness’ fraternal visit to Qatar.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s resolute solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

He stressed that the criminal attack constituted a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and of all international laws and norms, warning that such actions threaten the region’s security, stability, and prospects for peace.

Sheikh Mohamed also praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to promote peace and stability in the region.

The UAE President was accompanied by a delegation that included Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and a number of senior officials.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed departed from Hamad International Airport, where he was bid farewell by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE President welcomed by King of Bahrain

UAE President welcomed by King of Bahrain

21m ago1m read
UAE President arrives in Doha received by Emir of Qatar

UAE President arrives in Doha received by Emir of Qatar

1m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan tours Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025 at ADNEC.

UAE President visits ADIHEX 2025

2m read
His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is received by Tete Antonio, Minister of External Relations of Angola, upon arrival at Quatro de Fevereiro International Airport.

UAE President arrives in Angola on state visit

1m read