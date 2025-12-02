Flava Coffee: Celebrating legacies with every brew

A look at how the UAE has fuelled the rapid rise of the specialty coffee industry
The late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, emphasised the importance of building a community and creating a legacy that lasts for a lifetime. His belief in looking into the past to learn how to move forward is exactly what the UAE’s coffee culture embodies.
A culture that is experimental as much as it is traditional, the UAE plays a significant role in the coffee industry. With a rapidly rising café culture, beverages are constantly evolving. But one drink remains constant before, during and after a trend dies out – the Gahwa. Brewed in a Dallah and served with dates and sweets, Arabic coffee is the backbone of hospitality in the UAE.
Coffee has become so integral to welcoming someone that it has extended to public spaces like offices and hotels to emulate the homely atmosphere. Coffee has become so fundamental that it is represented in the country’s currency.
As the UAE continues to spearhead innovation and change across industries, specialty coffee is growing at an incredible pace. Both Emirati and expatriate communities demand premium coffee experiences that are supported by sustainable practices. This means that specialty coffee roasteries and cafes must focus on promoting quality coffee procured with quality relationships. Specialty coffee in this sense becomes a sustainable luxury.
The market value of specialty coffee in the UAE is estimated to reach $1.22 billion by 2030. In an already saturated market, what ensures whether a specialty coffee brand will survive depends on the relationship the roastery builds between the producers and the consumers.
UAE’s coffee lovers are spoilt for choice for specialty coffee within the country, but many struggle to make their favourite brews while abroad. Carrying around all the necessary brewing equipment is not easy, nor will consumers have access.
Travel friendly and minimal equipment coffee brewing comes in the form of capsules and drip bags. While capsules still need a capsule machine for brewing, that is not the case with drip bags. With just hot water, V60 lovers can have their favourite brews anywhere.
Coffee innovations and the importance of legacy led Flava to compile its newest collection – the legacy collection. Inspired by the Emirati culture and the modernity of line work art, we curated four coffees that best reflected the values and characteristics of the UAE culture.
The other addition to this collection is our Coffee of the Union Drip box: Seven Emirates represented by seven exceptional coffees, all celebrating the same spirit of the union. Coffee creates connections and every cup shared is a celebration of community ― the perfect companion for a bonfire night in the desert with friends and family.
Thanks to the UAE’s well established coffee culture, specialty coffee has a very bright future. It drives coffee lovers to innovate while the tradition of Gahwa gives people something to look back on. This Eid Al Etihad, join Flava Coffee as it celebrates the legacy where coffee becomes a testament to success.
