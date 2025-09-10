DOHA: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Doha today on a fraternal visit to the State of Qatar.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, welcomed His Highness and his accompanying delegation on their arrival at Hamad International Airport.

Also present to receive the President were Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with several sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.