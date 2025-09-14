Qatar hosts Arab-Islamic summit after Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha

Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, told the state news agency QNA that the summit will consider a draft resolution condemning the attack, which was submitted by Arab and Islamic foreign ministers during a preparatory meeting on Sunday.

Jamal Rushdi, spokesperson for the Arab League’s secretary-general, said the summit aims to send a strong message of solidarity with Qatar and highlight that mediators should not be attacked under international law. He said the gathering also represents a rejection of “the law of the jungle” in the region.

The summit also comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to threaten various Arab and Middle Eastern capitals with more strikes, saying the attack on Doha may only be the beginning of a wider campaign targeting Hamas leaders abroad.

Defending the operation, Netanyahu said the strike sought to eliminate senior Hamas leaders, whom he described as the “main obstacle” to ending the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel on Sunday after President Donald Trump rebuked Israel over the unprecedented strike on Qatar. Trump said he was “not happy” about the attack but stressed it would not alter Washington’s relationship with Israel.

In a statement, the UNSC “underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar. They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, in line with the principles of the UN Charter,” read the statement, which required the agreement of all 15 council members, including the US, Israel’s top ally in the UNSC.

It also comes two days after the UN Security Council on Thursday condemned the strikes on Qatar and called for de-escalation, but failed to name Israel as the cuplrit in the agression.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.