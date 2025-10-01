The order, published Wednesday on the White House website but dated Monday, underscores Washington’s commitment to the energy-rich Gulf state following a deadly Israeli strike in Doha , the Associated Press reported.

Dubai: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pledging to defend Qatar against any external attack, including through military action if necessary.

It further commits to taking “all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the state of Qatar and to restore peace and stability.”

“The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty or critical infrastructure of the state of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States,” it states.

During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington on Monday, Trump facilitated a call between Netanyahu and Qatari officials. According to the White House, Netanyahu expressed “deep regret” over the attack.

The announcement follows Israel’s surprise attack on Qatari soil, which killed six people, including a Qatari security officer. The strike reportedly occurred as Hamas leaders in Doha were weighing a possible ceasefire in the Gaza war.

Qatari officials have not commented on the order. However, the Qatari-funded broadcaster Al Jazeera gave it prominent coverage on Wednesday under the headline: “New Trump executive order guarantees Qatar security after Israeli attack.”

Ultimately, the decision to commit US military power rests with the president. This has previously cast doubt over defence pledges during Trump’s second term, including NATO’s Article 5 security guarantees.

While Trump’s move signals strong political support, its legal force remains unclear. Binding security agreements traditionally require approval from the US Senate. Past presidents, however, have entered international deals without Senate ratification, such as Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

In 2022, President Joe Biden designated Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, recognising its role in the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and its broader support for regional security.

