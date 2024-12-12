Dubai: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram users experienced widespread connectivity issues on Wednesday evening due to what Meta described as a 'technical issue.' The outage, which disrupted services for users globally, has since been resolved, with the platforms back online after several hours.

Meta confirmed the restoration of services in a statement on X, saying, "Thanks for bearing with us! We're 99% of the way there—just doing some last checks. We apologize to those who've been affected by the outage."

Global services restored

Users across various regions, including the UAE, reported normal functionality of Meta's platforms following the downtime.

At the height of the outage, over 23,900 users reported problems on Facebook alone, with 72% indicating difficulties accessing the platform via its app, according to Downdetector.

WhatsApp confirmed its recovery via X, posting, "And we're back, happy chatting!".

Instagram also posted on X saying, "Andddd we're back—sorry for the wait, and thanks for bearing with us."

The technical issue temporarily prevented users from sending messages on WhatsApp, loading posts on Instagram, and accessing Facebook. Meta has not provided a specific timeline for resolving the issue, but efforts are underway to restore services for affected users worldwide.