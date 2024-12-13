WhatsApp is preparing for the holiday season with a range of new audio and video calling features. The Meta-owned platform, which processes over 2 billion calls daily, is focused on enhancing the user experience on both mobile and desktop.

Updates include improved video quality, a selective group calling feature, enhanced desktop functionality, and new video call effects. Here’s a look at the latest updates:

New WhatsApp features for audio and video Calls

Select Call Participants:

WhatsApp now lets users choose specific participants when starting a group call. This feature is perfect for organizing surprise events, where certain participants need to be informed without others knowing.

Video call effects

Following the introduction of night mode and video call effects earlier this year, WhatsApp has added more fun effects such as puppy ears, karaoke microphones, and an underwater effect, giving users more options to personalize their video calls.

Improved video quality

WhatsApp has improved video quality for both one-on-one and group calls on mobile and desktop. Users can now enjoy higher-resolution video, offering clearer picture quality and more reliable calls.

Enhanced desktop calling experience

WhatsApp has revamped the desktop calling interface. Now, when users open the app and go to the calls tab, they can easily start calls, create call links, and even dial numbers directly.

Additional Updates:

WhatsApp and Gemini AI Integration

Earlier this month, Google began rolling out a new WhatsApp extension for its Gemini AI assistant on Android. This feature allows users to make calls or send messages via WhatsApp directly through the AI assistant. Simply prompt the assistant with commands like “Call [Contact Name] on WhatsApp” or “Send a WhatsApp message to [Contact Name].”

Voice message transcripts

Last month, WhatsApp launched voice message transcripts, enabling users to convert voice messages into text. This feature makes it easier to follow conversations in noisy environments or while on the go. Transcripts are created locally on your device to ensure privacy, meaning no one, including WhatsApp, can access them. To activate the feature, go to Settings > Chats > Voice Message Transcripts and turn it on. It will roll out globally in select languages, with more languages to be added over time.

New typing indicators

WhatsApp has also launched a revamped Typing Indicators feature, enhancing real-time chat engagement. The new visual cue displays the ‘…’ icon along with the profile picture of the person typing, helping users quickly identify who’s typing a message, especially in group chats.

Custom Lists

WhatsApp has earlier introduced Custom Lists, an evolution of the chat filters feature, allowing users to categorize chats by custom labels like family, work, or neighbourhood. This helps users prioritise important conversations. Lists can be easily created and edited by tapping the + in the filter bar or long-pressing a list. Both groups and one-on-one chats can be added to lists, which will appear in the filter bar. The feature is being rolled out today and will be available to all users in the coming weeks, with plans to expand its functionality further.