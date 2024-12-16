A&A Associate, the UAE's largest business setup advisory, has taken the spotlight at Business Bay Metro Station by launching an inspiring campaign to promote entrepreneurship. The metro station takeover features impactful branding and advertisements designed to resonate with professionals, dreamers, and aspiring entrepreneurs. The campaign motivates aspiring entrepreneurs with an unbeatable offer to set up a business starting at just AED 5,999.

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor has ranked the UAE as the top global destination for entrepreneurship for three consecutive years. To further strengthen this thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, A&A Associate invites local and global entrepreneurs to set up their businesses in the UAE. This December, A&A Associate aims to achieve an impressive milestone by facilitating 1,000 new company formations in the UAE.

Robin Philip, founder and Group CEO of A&A Associate, shared his thoughts on the campaign’s vision, "We want to motivate people to embrace entrepreneurship, even as a side hustle. Many people have business potential, but they often feel discouraged, assuming that starting a business is costly and complicated. Our campaign breaks barriers, promoting the idea that everyone with an entrepreneurial mindset deserves the opportunity to start their own business. With our Entrepreneur Package at only AED 5,999, we facilitate employees to step into entrepreneurship with ease”.

A&A Associate has partnered with RAKEZ (Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone) to offer fast licensing and exclusive free zone packages to entrepreneurs. RAKEZ provides state-of-the-art facilities making it one of the largest economic zones in the region. It supports startups, entrepreneurs, SMEs, and industrialists with seamless business setup processes and tailored solutions to meet their needs.

Shubhang Bhattacharya, Group Head of Marketing at A&A Associate, highlighted the broader impact of the campaign, "Our aim is not just to promote a service, but to ignite an entrepreneurial movement. It encourages people to take their first step toward financial freedom. The metro campaign reminds those with an entrepreneurial mindset to think beyond the 9-to-5 routine and leverage their skills and expertise for greater achievements."