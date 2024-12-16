Dubai: Starting from January 1, 2025, trucks will be banned on Emirates Road, between Al Awir Street and Sharjah, from 5:30pm to 8pm.

The decision is part of RTA’s strategy to expand the truck movement ban on key roads in Dubai. It aims to reduce congestion and increase road capacity for private vehicles on the designated streets, while improving road safety standards.

In April, RTA began implementing an expanded truck movement ban on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during morning and evening peak hours. Starting in 2025, this restriction will be extended to Emirates Road towards Sharjah, during the evening peak period.

Expansion of ban

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) enforces truck movement bans on specific roads and streets across Dubai at varying times, depending on the corridor and area. Truck movement is always prohibited on major Dubai roads such as Al Ittihad Street, Meydan Street, and all crossings. Other roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road and residential areas near Sharjah, such as Al Mizhar, Al Muhaisnah, and Oud Al Muteena, are subject to a 16-hour ban from 6am to 10pm.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said: “The decision to ban truck movement on Emirates Road towards Sharjah during evening peak hours, starting January 1, 2025, was made following an extensive study of the engineering and technical standards required to balance safety needs with transportation demands.”

He added: “The decision includes restricting truck movement at specific times on Emirates Road, particularly in the evening when traffic volumes are high. The primary objective is to reduce traffic accidents caused by the overlap between trucks and smaller vehicles and to ease congestion on vital roads.”

He emphasised the importance of adhering to these timings to avoid fines and penalties that would be imposed on violators.

“Motorists will be informed through various media channels, road signs, and other communication platforms to ensure clarity on the implementation. This approach will facilitate effective enforcement of the decision with minimal disruption to freight and transport operations. Truck owners and drivers must comply with the restrictions to avoid fines and penalties. Notably, 792 violations have been recorded this year due to non-compliance with truck movement ban timings.”

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA said: “The implementation of this ban is part of RTA’s policy to expand truck movement restrictions, aligning with our strategy to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours, enhance road safety, and improve traffic flow across Dubai’s roads. This decision was made in coordination with strategic partners, including Dubai Police, the Department of Economy and Tourism, DP World, and Dubai Airports.”

Rest areas

He urged truck drivers and transport and shipping companies to comply with the decision by using alternative routes during restricted times or waiting at truck rest areas strategically located across the emirate.