Dubai: A set of new appointments has been made at the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai.
The appointments were made by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, in his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
As per Executive Council Decision Nos. 103, 104 and 105 of 2024 issued by him, Huraiz Almur Bin Huraiz will be the new CEO of the Regulation and Social Services Sector, Saeed Ahmed Thani Al Tayer CEO of Social Development Sector and Maitha Mohammed Al Shamsi CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector at CDA in Dubai.
The decisions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.