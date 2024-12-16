How important is innovation as a facet of your brand’s operations and why?

Innovation is at the core of Emtech’s philosophy. It drives our ability to deliver transformative technology solutions that empower our clients to thrive in an ever-changing digital landscape. Whether through advancements in AI technologies, cloud platforms, or digital learning tools, innovation enables us to stay competitive and relevant, ensuring we address our clients’ evolving needs effectively.

How pivotal is CSR to your brand’s role in fostering a sense of community within the sphere of your activities?

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is integral to Emtech’s ethos. From supporting education through initiatives like the Kinder Garden Starters School and Springdale School to advancing skill development in IT through our training institutes, we are committed to giving back to the community. We aim to foster a culture of learning, empowerment, and social upliftment, aligning business success with societal well-being.

Where do you see your brand, and yourselves 5 years from now in terms of growth?

In five years, I envision Emtech solidifying its position as a global leader in digital transformation, offering pioneering solutions in AI, cloud computing, and IT services. We aim to expand into new markets, enhance our technology portfolio, and foster a culture of innovation while doubling our workforce and client base. This growth will be underpinned by our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and community impact.

What is the legacy you would choose to leave behind for your staff and future CEOs and business leaders?

As the chairman of Emtech, the legacy I want to leave behind is one that drives continuous innovation and empowers our team to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. I hope to instill a culture of problem-solving, collaboration, and agility that adapts to the changing needs of technology and society.