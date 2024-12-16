Bal Krishen’s remarkable journey epitomises the power of vision, resilience, and principled leadership. Rising from humble beginnings, he began his career at Century Financial and steadily climbed the ranks to become the company’s Chairman. In his two-decade-long journey in investment and financial services, he has redefined excellence in the industry. His tenure at Century Financial, an SCA-licensed investment services provider in the UAE, reflects a legacy of growth propelled by innovation and people-centric leadership. He further expanded his vision by founding Century Private Wealth, a DFSA-regulated asset and wealth management firm.