10 things to know about Leopard sharks

SCIENTIFIC NAME: Triakis semifasciata

APPEARANCE: Leopard sharks are named for their distinctive dark spots and saddle-like markings on a grayish-silver body, resembling a leopard’s pattern.

SIZE: They typically grow to about 4 to 5 feet (1.2 to 1.5 meters) in length, but some can reach up to 7 feet.

HABITAT: Found along the Pacific coast of North America, primarily from Oregon to the Gulf of California, they inhabit shallow coastal waters, bays, and estuaries.

DIET: Leopard sharks feed on small fish, crabs, shrimp, clams, worms, and other marine invertebrates.

BEHAVIOUR: They are non-aggressive and pose little threat to humans, often seen swimming in schools near the seafloor.

REPRODUCTION: Leopard sharks are ovoviviparous, meaning their young develop inside eggs that hatch within the mother, and she gives live birth to 7-36 pups at a time.

LIFESPAN: They can live up to 20-30 years in the wild.

CONSERVATION STATUS: Listed as Least Concern by the IUCN, but they are sensitive to habitat degradation and overfishing in some regions.

IMPORTANCE: Leopard sharks play an important role in maintaining the health of coastal ecosystems by controlling the population of smaller marine animals.