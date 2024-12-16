Kabul: Rashid Khan is set to play Test cricket for the first time in nearly four years after the world-renowned spinner was named on Monday in Afghanistan’s squad for a series in Zimbabwe.

The 26-year-old missed Afghanistan’s most recent Test matches on medical advice to heal a back injury for which he underwent surgery earlier this year.

He last played a Test against Zimbabwe in March 2021 but has been featuring in white-ball cricket.

The two-match Test series is scheduled from December 26 to January 6 in Bulawayo.

“Rashid Khan’s return to the Test squad is a promising sign for our red-ball game going forward and we expect good performance from the team,” said Afghanistan Cricket Board’s interim chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil.

Left-handed top-order batter Sediqullah Atal, who has played ODIs and T20Is, has been added to the Test squad for the first time.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the side.