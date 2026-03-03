GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

Watch: Former ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary stuns fans with acting debut

60-year-old has made his on-screen debut in the Haryanvi music video

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai: Former Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary, who served on the International Panel of ICC Umpires for over a decade, has a new professional career after stepping down from umpiring in September 2023.

Chaudhary has now made his on-screen debut in the Haryanvi music video GoliTohChalegi. The project is directed by fashion designer-turned-filmmaker Suman Guha and produced by Naresh Jha under the banner of Epic Films. The track featured in the video is sung by Diamond.

Speaking at the music video’s launch on Monday, Chaudhary shared his experience of facing the camera for the first time. He said he never feared the camera as he has often done commentary in Haryanvi. He credited Suman Guha for making the process smooth and thanked producer Naresh Jha for the opportunity, adding that shooting the video was an enjoyable experience.

At 60, Chaudhary is exploring diverse career avenues after years of officiating international matches. Besides acting, he has taken up commentary assignments — primarily in Haryanvi — and frequently appears on online podcasts, where he recounts his experiences on the field and shares engaging stories about Indian and overseas cricketers.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
