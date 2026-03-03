Watch: Former ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary stuns fans with acting debut

60-year-old has made his on-screen debut in the Haryanvi music video
Dubai: Former Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary, who served on the International Panel of ICC Umpires for over a decade, has a new professional career after stepping down from umpiring in September 2023.
Chaudhary has now made his on-screen debut in the Haryanvi music video GoliTohChalegi. The project is directed by fashion designer-turned-filmmaker Suman Guha and produced by Naresh Jha under the banner of Epic Films. The track featured in the video is sung by Diamond.
Speaking at the music video’s launch on Monday, Chaudhary shared his experience of facing the camera for the first time. He said he never feared the camera as he has often done commentary in Haryanvi. He credited Suman Guha for making the process smooth and thanked producer Naresh Jha for the opportunity, adding that shooting the video was an enjoyable experience.
At 60, Chaudhary is exploring diverse career avenues after years of officiating international matches. Besides acting, he has taken up commentary assignments — primarily in Haryanvi — and frequently appears on online podcasts, where he recounts his experiences on the field and shares engaging stories about Indian and overseas cricketers.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.