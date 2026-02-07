Epstein and Anil Ambani’s 2017–2019 messages reveal talks on business, women, meetings
Jeffrey Epstein’s network of influence stretched to India, with the disgraced financier maintaining a relationship with businessman Anil Ambani, according to US Justice Department documents.
Bloomberg reports the messages between Epstein and Ambani, spanning 2017 to 2019, reveal discussions about business, world affairs, women, and plans to meet in person.
In one exchange in March 2017, Ambani asked, “Who do u suggest?” Epstein replied, “a tall Swedish blonde woman, to make it fun to visit.” Ambani responded almost immediately: “Arrange that.”
The documents indicate discussions about meeting in Paris and reactions to Donald Trump at the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos. When Ambani planned a New York visit in May 2019, Epstein invited him to his Manhattan home, adding: “And if there are some people you would like to meet quietly. Let me know.”
Epstein also ordered books about the Ambani family, including Ambani & Sons and Storms in the Sea Wind: Ambani Vs Ambani, potentially to understand their business history, Bloomberg noted.
The messages further reveal Epstein inquiring about Ambani’s Hollywood connections. In one chat, he asked: “Is there an actress or model that represents your proclivity? I hope not Meryl Streep. I will be of no help.”
Ambani replied: “Better taste my friend. Our nxt movie is wth Scarlett Johansson.” Epstein responded: “I am glad you prefer young blondes to old ones.” Johansson starred in Ghost in the Shell, co-produced by Reliance Entertainment.
Anil Ambani, 66, chairs the Reliance Group, while his brother Mukesh, 68, controls Reliance Industries and is Asia’s richest man with a net worth of $98.4 billion.
Over the past decade, their fortunes have sharply diverged, with Anil facing financial struggles and ongoing investigations in India over alleged bank-loan fraud.
The correspondence paints a picture of Epstein leveraging his global network, name-dropping contacts, and seeking access to influential figures, even beyond the US.
In February 2017, Indian-American guru Deepak Chopra described Ambani to Epstein as “V rich, V much wanting to be noticed, V celebrity conscious,” noting that the brothers, Anil and Mukesh, “don’t get along.”
Epstein also sought advice from business figures including Tom Pritzker and Peter Thiel to expand his connections with the Ambani family. Pritzker suggested Peter Thiel should get acquainted with Anil instead.
After their May 2019 meeting in New York, Epstein sent Anil a message: “Today was a treat, nice seeing you.”
