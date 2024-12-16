What inspired Pedal Mobility to enter the driver-training sector and redefine the industry?
At Pedal Mobility, we saw an opportunity to address significant gaps in the traditional driver training sector. This sector, often underserved and slow to adapt to change, needed a transformation to meet the demands of a digital-first world. Our goal was to create a holistic personal mobility ecosystem, starting with the first link in the value chain — the driver training sector. By seamlessly connecting students, schools, instructors, and regulators under one platform, we’re building a foundation for a smarter, safer, and more inclusive future.
The world is shifting from digital-first to intelligence-first. How is Pedal Mobility keeping ahead of the curve?
We are entering the intelligence era, and the next 36 months will see a massive transformation in driver training driven by artificial intelligence. Many driving centres still rely on outdated systems and data models, inadequate for this new paradigm. Pedal Mobility addresses this gap with an intelligent digital platform that ensures students progress seamlessly through courses while instructors and institutes benefit from smart scheduling. This has already resulted in a 98.7 per cent resource utilisation rate, helping our partners achieve top industry rankings in just two years.
Dubai has become a shining example of Pedal Mobility’s impact. What’s driving this success in the Gulf region?
The Gulf region embraces innovation, and we’ve been fortunate to align with that mindset. In just four years in a highly competitive market like Dubai, our technology holds 35 per cent market share, and we estimate this will grow to 60 per cent by the end of 2025. Since 2020, every new driving centre in Dubai has adopted our Driver Information Management System (DIMS). This isn’t just adoption — it’s transformation. We’ve modernised driver training for an expanding market that demands efficiency, scalability, and intelligence. Our success here is a testament to what’s possible when innovation meets opportunity.
What solutions does Pedal Mobility offer for regulators and government oversight?
In addition to supporting driving centres, we designed the Pedal Soft platform specifically for government regulators. This tool simplifies compliance monitoring, improves communication, and significantly reduces administrative workloads. By enabling real-time oversight, regulators can modernise their processes, improve the quality of driver education programmes, and ensure accountability across the board.
What’s next for Pedal Mobility? How do you see driver education evolving?
The future of driver education is intelligent, equitable, and efficient, and Pedal Mobility is at the forefront of making that happen. AI is a game changer for us. It’s embedded in how we optimise schedules, track performance, and even manage compliance. For example, it powers smart scheduling to ensure instructors, classrooms, and vehicles are utilised to their fullest potential, optimising resources and improving outcomes.
Additionally, our smart yards and vehicles for testing leverage computer vision, making the testing process faster, more accurate, and cheaper to implement. By addressing today’s challenges with AI and preparing for tomorrow’s needs, we’re building a connected ecosystem that sets new standards for innovation in personal mobility.