Dubai has become a shining example of Pedal Mobility’s impact. What’s driving this success in the Gulf region?

The Gulf region embraces innovation, and we’ve been fortunate to align with that mindset. In just four years in a highly competitive market like Dubai, our technology holds 35 per cent market share, and we estimate this will grow to 60 per cent by the end of 2025. Since 2020, every new driving centre in Dubai has adopted our Driver Information Management System (DIMS). This isn’t just adoption — it’s transformation. We’ve modernised driver training for an expanding market that demands efficiency, scalability, and intelligence. Our success here is a testament to what’s possible when innovation meets opportunity.

What solutions does Pedal Mobility offer for regulators and government oversight?

In addition to supporting driving centres, we designed the Pedal Soft platform specifically for government regulators. This tool simplifies compliance monitoring, improves communication, and significantly reduces administrative workloads. By enabling real-time oversight, regulators can modernise their processes, improve the quality of driver education programmes, and ensure accountability across the board.

What’s next for Pedal Mobility? How do you see driver education evolving?

The future of driver education is intelligent, equitable, and efficient, and Pedal Mobility is at the forefront of making that happen. AI is a game changer for us. It’s embedded in how we optimise schedules, track performance, and even manage compliance. For example, it powers smart scheduling to ensure instructors, classrooms, and vehicles are utilised to their fullest potential, optimising resources and improving outcomes.