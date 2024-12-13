Dubai: The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has warned about an upcoming cold snap that will affect Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of winter, with temperatures in some regions expected to plunge to -3°C starting Sunday.

Hussain Al Qahtani, NCM’s official spokesperson, stated that the cold air mass will primarily impact the regions of Tabuk, Al Jawf, Northern Borders, Hail, and northern parts of the Eastern Province from Sunday to Tuesday. During this period, minimum temperatures are anticipated to range between 0°C and -3°C.

The cold wave’s effects are expected to extend to Al Qassim, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province on Monday and Tuesday, where temperatures may dip to between 2°C and 5°C.

Additionally, the drop in temperatures will be accompanied by strong winds causing dust storms on Sunday and Monday in the affected areas.

The winds are also likely to reach parts of Mecca and Medina, including coastal regions, particularly during daytime hours.

The NCM urged residents to monitor updates from the centre, take necessary precautions, and adhere to safety guidelines issued by relevant authorities to ensure their well-being.