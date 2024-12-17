The Kingdom is preparing for several high-profile events, including the 2034 FIFA World Cup and the 2030 Riyadh Expo, alongside massive infrastructure projects in aviation, railways, and sports stadiums. These initiatives have created an increased need for a diverse labor force to support the country’s rapid expansion.

In a gesture of goodwill, Saudi Arabia recently donated 372 tonnes of meat to Bangladesh. According to a Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry official, the meat will be distributed to orphans, religious schools, and those in need across 95 regions in 64 districts.