Dubai: Saudi Arabia is currently issuing between 4,000 and 6,000 work visas daily for Bangladeshis, and this rate is expected to continue in the coming days, according to reports from Bangladesh.
Last month, the Kingdom employed 83,000 workers from Bangladesh, making it the highest monthly recruitment figure for any country globally. This surge in labour demand comes as Saudi Arabia accelerates its ambitious development projects under its Vision 2030 plan.
The Kingdom is preparing for several high-profile events, including the 2034 FIFA World Cup and the 2030 Riyadh Expo, alongside massive infrastructure projects in aviation, railways, and sports stadiums. These initiatives have created an increased need for a diverse labor force to support the country’s rapid expansion.
In a gesture of goodwill, Saudi Arabia recently donated 372 tonnes of meat to Bangladesh. According to a Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry official, the meat will be distributed to orphans, religious schools, and those in need across 95 regions in 64 districts.