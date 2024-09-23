Dubai: Saudi Arabia is dedicated to transforming its rapidly expanding tourism sector into a sustainable industry aimed at enhancing cultural connections globally, according to Minister of tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

The country’s initiatives to promote tourism extend beyond economic gains; they create opportunities for people worldwide to experience Saudi Arabia's ancient culture while enabling its citizens to learn about diverse cultures from around the world, according to a report by Saudi financial news portal Argaam.com.