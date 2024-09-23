Dubai: Qatar announces deals for GCC residents in a bid to attract tourists from the region.
The newly introduced ‘Visit Qatar Pass’ allows GCC visitors to discover a variety of attractions with benefits. Extended until September 30, 2024, the pass provides discounts ranging from 30 to 50 per cent across multiple categories, including, food and drinks, beauty and spa, health and fitness, fun and leisure, room nights, and services and retail.
The pass is available for free through the Visit Qatar mobile app. Travellers can redeem offers in advance or directly at participating venues.
This initiative is a step towards placing Qatar as an attractive tourist destination.
Additionally, Visit Qatar is launching a Buy-One-Get-One-Free campaign throughout September, exclusive to the Visit Qatar Pass.
This enables visitors to enjoy buy-one-get-one-free deals on a range of experiences, including hotel stays, ticketed attractions, and dining.
In partnership with Qatar Tourism, Katara Hospitality, a hotel owner and operator in Qatar, is providing exceptional deals across its 14 properties.