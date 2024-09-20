Dubai: The Central Bank of Kuwait implements an additional measure for using payment links to bolster security and give users an extra chance to verify their payment information before completing transactions.
Now, when users open an electronic payment link, they will see a summary of the payment details, including the recipient's name, the amount, and the purpose.
Users must confirm these details before moving on to the payment page.
The central bank highlights the importance of thoroughly reviewing all information prior to finalising any payment.