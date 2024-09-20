Dubai: Saudi Arabia secures 14th place globally and ranked first in the Arab world in the 2024 Global AI Index, released by Tortoise Intelligence, the first index to benchmark countries on their level of implementation, innovation and investment in artificial intelligence.
The country's strong performance in the government strategy sub-pillar reinforces its status in the global AI landscape.
Additionally, its seventh place ranking in the commercial ecosystem sub-pillar highlights its dedication to investing in AI technologies and nurturing a vibrant AI ecosystem.
The Global AI Index assesses AI capabilities across 83 countries using 122 indicators categorised into three main pillars: implementation, innovation, and investment.
These pillars are further divided into seven sub-pillars: talent, infrastructure, operating environment, research, development, government strategy, and commercial ecosystem.