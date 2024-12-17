Image Credit: Source: General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that GCC residents can now perform Umrah at any time of the year, with enhanced services ensuring seamless access to the holy sites in Mecca and Madinah.

The ministry clarified that Umrah visas can be obtained through various streamlined options.

Pilgrims can purchase an Umrah package via the Nusuk platform, Saudi Arabia’s official digital gateway for pilgrimage services, or apply for a visa through accredited visa centers.

Additionally, travelers transiting through the Kingdom on Saudia Airlines or Flynas can acquire a transit visa, enabling them to perform Umrah during their stopovers.

Visitors can also opt for a tourism visa through the electronic visa platform, which grants access to perform Umrah and visit holy sites across the country.