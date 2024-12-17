However, after the man's arrest in Riyadh, it turned out that his gun was a fake weapon that he meant to show off and draw attention to himself, police said.

"Legal procedures are being taken with him and referring him to public prosecution," police added in a brief statement.

Police posted footage of the man brandishing the fake weapon out of a vehicle and then after his arrest with the gun.

Saudi authorities have recently tightened rules for gun ownership, linking it to passing a drug test.

Saudi Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud has issued a decree amending regulations related to the arms and ammunition system.

The amendment stipulates that passing a toxicology test is mandatory for obtaining a licence to carry individual firearms and hunting weapons.

A toxicology test, also referred to as a tox screen, is conducted to determine traces of drugs in one's blood and urine.

Other requirements are that the licence applicant must be a Saudi national, not less than 22 years old, and free of criminal records and security restrictions. Additionally, the applicant must not suffer from a disability or a disease that hampers the use of firearms.

In recent months, Saudi police have arrested several persons for illegally using firearms or shooting in the air.