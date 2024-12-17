Cairo: By the end of this year, 15 million Muslims will have visited Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) is located, in Islam's second holiest mosque in Medina, according to a senior Saudi official.

"We expect the numbers of visitors to Al Rawda Al Sharifa this year to reach 15 million," said Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah.

"This is due to the success of the developed Nusuk app that has contributed to bringing about a leap in improving the services provided for the pilgrims," he told Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya.

He was referring to the app via which worshippers wishing to visit the revered site make advance bookings.

"The Nusuk app has introduced a qualitative leap in services, mainly the issuance of permits to visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa," the official added,

Separate daily timings are set for male and female worshippers to ensure smooth access to the place.

A visit permit is issued every 365 days for the same worshipper, according to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

After undertaking the Umrah or minor pilgrimage in the Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest place in Mecca, many pilgrims would head to Medina to perform prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque.

More than 10 million Muslims already visited and prayed at Al Rawda Al Sharifa this year, according to official Saudi figures released in October.